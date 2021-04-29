PAC Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $258,278.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $151.53 million and approximately $258,278.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004316 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.77 or 0.00631365 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013929 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,425,207,544 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.