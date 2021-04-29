Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,200 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,791,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 12,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,545. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

