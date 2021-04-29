Devery (EVE) Price Up 459.4% This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 409.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Devery has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $11,374.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 459.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

