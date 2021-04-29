Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $277,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.