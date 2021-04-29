Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

QCOM stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 924,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

