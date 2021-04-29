2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

2U stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. 2U has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $59.74.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

