Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. 26,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLKB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

