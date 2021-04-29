Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Announces Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%.

Shares of Forterra stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Forterra has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

