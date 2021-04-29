Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Stock Price Up 0%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.12. Approximately 78,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 27,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24.

