VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.57 and last traded at $59.70. Approximately 32,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 38,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.63.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.