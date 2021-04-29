Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.04. 8,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.79. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,928 shares of company stock worth $1,066,945 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

