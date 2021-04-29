CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,583. The firm has a market cap of $763.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

