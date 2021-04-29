Geoffrey M. Price Sells 125,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $7,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,008,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. 17,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,836. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $5,134,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

