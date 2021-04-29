Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

ARKAY stock remained flat at $$128.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $128.95.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

