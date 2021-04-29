Glenn Pushis Sells 24,340 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 81,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

