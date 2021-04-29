Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

SBUX stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

