Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 35,913 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 750.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $136.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.