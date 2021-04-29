Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.22. 17,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50.

