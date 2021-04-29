Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Elemental Royalties in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Elemental Royalties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846. Elemental Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

