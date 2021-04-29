eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,862,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $658,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 66,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

