Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Short Interest Up 123.3% in April

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Get Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics alerts:

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.