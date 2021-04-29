iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 118.3% in April

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the March 31st total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.57. 6,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

