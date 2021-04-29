Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in April

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LDSCY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

