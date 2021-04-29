The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 59.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $72,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 65.9% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 690,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after buying an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. 64,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,019. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

