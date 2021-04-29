Ballast Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

USB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 83,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.