Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 93,738 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,738 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after buying an additional 927,404 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.87. 290,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.