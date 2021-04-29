Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $46.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

