National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

PRBZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of PRBZF remained flat at $$96.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

