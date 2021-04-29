Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.81. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

