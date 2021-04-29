Ouroboros Tops 1-Day Volume of $170.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $115,829.27 and $170.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

