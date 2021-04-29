Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,568. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last 90 days.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.