BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.99. 1,953,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.05. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.