Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.07. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

