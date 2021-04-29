JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKBTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akbank T.A.S. presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

