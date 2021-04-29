Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,179 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 836,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,525,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

