Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.