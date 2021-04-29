Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold”.

MEGGF stock remained flat at $$6.63 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

