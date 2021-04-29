Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $$48.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

