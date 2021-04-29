Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $$1,100.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,058.14. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $745.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,174.80.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

