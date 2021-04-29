Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.00 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,809. Entegris has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.