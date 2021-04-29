AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $503.92. 215,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

