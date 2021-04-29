Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

