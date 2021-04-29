Ethbox (EBOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Ethbox has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $411,135.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethbox coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethbox has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.65 or 0.01102870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00710144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,034.92 or 1.00043504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ethbox

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

