Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $73.06. 48,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,515. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

