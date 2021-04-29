The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707. The L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

