The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SCX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707. The L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.
The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
