Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SKAS stock remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76. Saker Aviation Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.
