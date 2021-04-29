Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SKAS stock remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76. Saker Aviation Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.