Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY remained flat at $$31.48 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 656. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.46. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

