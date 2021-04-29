Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

