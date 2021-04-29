Swace Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24,932.00 (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Swace has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swace has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swace coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swace Coin Profile

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official website is swace.io . Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace

Buying and Selling Swace

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swace using one of the exchanges listed above.

