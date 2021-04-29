$1.06 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.10. CSX reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 468,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

